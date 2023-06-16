It's the rainy season and with it comes floods, but with the floods may also come something you may not be expecting - Giant African Snails. The Ministry of Agriculture is urging members of the public to inform themselves on how to identify and control the species, which has been listed among the world's top 100 pests.  

OVER 690 VEHICLES STOLEN AS OF JUNE 2023

Just under seven hundred vehicles have been stolen for the year so far. In the face of these concerning figures, the TTPS is sharing tips to help owners better secure their vehicles.

LAUNCH OF CRIME TALKS

The Scrap Iron Dealers Association launched a community Crime Talks series on Wednesday afternoon.

President Allan Ferguson says they plan to visit one community a week, tackling communities across the country.

HEALTH WATCH

Blood is essential to help patients survive surgeries, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries.

In our Health Watch Dr. Marisa Nimrod is here to tell us why it is important to give blood.