What is the UNC's real intention for calling for a recount? It's the question on the mind of one political analyst, given that even the smallest margin of victory in the seats which are being recounted, is well over 800 votes in favour of the PNM. Dr. Winford James posed the question on TV6's Morning Edition programme.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Kamla on COVID

Political Leader of the United National Congress -- Kamla Persad Bissessar, is throwing shade, at health authorities.

Coco Reef is Not For Sale

Coco Reef is Not For Sale

Owner and Chairman of Coco Reef Resort John Jefferis says, while Coco Reef Resort remains closed, staff remain priority.