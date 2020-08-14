What is the UNC's real intention for calling for a recount? It's the question on the mind of one political analyst, given that even the smallest margin of victory in the seats which are being recounted, is well over 800 votes in favour of the PNM. Dr. Winford James posed the question on TV6's Morning Edition programme.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Political Leader of the United National Congress -- Kamla Persad Bissessar, is throwing shade, at health authorities.
A family of 16 is homeless after the house in which they lived for nearly two decades collapsed on Tuesday evening.
Elderly woman has become the ninth person, in this country, to have died due to covid-19.
Owner and Chairman of Coco Reef Resort John Jefferis says, while Coco Reef Resort remains closed, staff remain priority.
Police Commissioner, Gary Griffith is calling for calm in the face of racist rants, following Monday's General Election.
THA Chief Secretary, Ancil Dennis says, it's a sad time in Trinidad and Tobago.