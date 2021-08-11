Well T&T's Javelin thrower Keshorn Walcott did not win a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. It came as a shock to many who felt he would have been a favourite to do so coming into the Games. However, one of his training partners in Discus Thrower Quincy Wilson says the athlete had his struggles behind the scenes trying to build a consistent rhythm. Covid19 once again being the main culprit.

