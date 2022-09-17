Planning Minister Penelope Beckles has given an updateabout on two pieces of legislation meant to better protect the environment.

Juhel Browne reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SSFL

SSFL

In Secondary Schools football.

Kings Beat SKNP

Kings Beat SKNP

Dwayne Bravo and his St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots lost to St. Lucia Kings by 49 runs at the …