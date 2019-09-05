The four people who were arrested and charged for the possession of 3.8 million dollars in cocaine in Westmoorings last December, have been committed to stand trial.
The judgement was handed down by Magistrate Rehanna Hosein earlier today.
On December 4th 2018, Krystiana Sankar, Atiba Eligon, Jervon Cole and Yannis Pebbles Augustine were all arrested at a Regents Gardens residence after 1.04 kilogrammes of cocaine and 191.66 kilogrammes of marijuana were found in the townhouse.
The were all susquently charged for drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.