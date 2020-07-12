The West Indies emerged triumphant today over England in the first test in Southampton. Both teams left day four with the understanding that the match could have gone either way. However, the Caribbean team showed their grit to come out on top by four wickets. They successfully chased the 200 runs set by England for victory.

Muslims Declare Support For UNC

A gathering of over 20 muslim organisations today met with opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissesar to declare their support for the UNC.

Amongst those present were the three largest Muslim Organisations: ASJA, TIA and TML.

HRM Blocks Highway Work

The highway re-route movement says it will be filing an injunction this week, to stop work taking place in Fyzabad.

Central Residents Say No More Blind Party Loyalty

Well the Prime Minister's allegation of the UNC buying votes may or may not be founded, but residents of Bank Village Carapichaima tell TV6, the only thing that can ensure their vote is if Ramona Ramdial is put back as their MP