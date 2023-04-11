Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales expects that when the well system for accessing ground water sources comes on stream, it would help this country to be more resilient when the dry season sets in. The Minister spoke with TV6 concerning the plan for this, which he hopes to be completed by the end of this year. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Billion Dollar Payout

Billion Dollar Payout

A US court has awarded close to one billion dollars to the Trinidad and Tobao government in …

Piarco Double Murder

Piarco Double Murder

Another brazen double murder takes the homicide toll to 164. Police are labelling the event …