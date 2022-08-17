Local swimmer Aqeel Joseph paid a visit to his family in T&T before heading back to his school in Indianapolis in the US. Joseph had been on a scholarship and it's the first time he has returned home since 2020 when he left to persue his dream of becoming a professional swimmer. We caught up with the swimmer at his home in Maloney.

