Yvette Leonard...it's a name you may have likely forgotten. Last December, TV6 News got a call from 71-year-old Yvette saying she was lonely, and in need of help. The story called: Yvette's Christmas Wish....got a lot of traction online, and thankfully, as a result of it, she got help from good samaritans. In this Weekend's Spotlight we revisit Yvette to see how she's going a year later.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service is urging citizens to practice fire safety this Christmas.
West Indies got a pair of brilliant centuries from Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope to claim a eight wicket win over Indian today.
The Dennis Lawrence era is over. This after he was axed in one of a number of changes announced following the TTFA's Board meeting yesterday.
A deadly shootout in Central this morning between bandits and the police. Officers successfully foiled a home invasion in Charlieville,
Given what he calls the island's non-formal economy, Tobagonians are suffering as a result of the demonetisation of the old $100 bill, according to Watson Duke.
Yvette Leonard...it's a name you may have likely forgotten. Last December, TV6 News got a call from 71-year-old Yvette saying she was lonely, and in need of help.