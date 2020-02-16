Did you know that Trinidad and Tobago is among the largest emitters of carbon dioxide per capita in the world? Well a number of Community groups and NGO's gathered earlier today at the Pitch Lake's Visitor's Center in La Brea for a tree planting decarbonization initiative. Here are the details in today's weekend spotlight....

Wins For Police and Rangers

Where Rangers and Police both scored crushing wins over W Connection and Central FC respectively at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground yesterday. 

Soca & Army Fete 2020

Soca star Bunji Garlin says a change from groovy soca to more power soca may have caught some soca artistes off guard in Carnival 2020.

No Sea Stage

It's a no-go for the Maracas sea stage festival scheduled for Carnival Friday. The event promoter began construction on the seabed last week saying they got all the necessary approvals.

LOVE AT ARMY FETE 2020

Army Fete 2020 was all about the love. There was even a wedding proposal on stage. While one Soca superstar declared he's now a married man.