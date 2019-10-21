All efforts will be made by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), to assist in the reduction of criminal activity in Tobago and the country at large. This assurance is coming from Superintendent of Police Collis Hazel, who is also the leader of the Roxborough Police Youth Club. More in this report from Elizabeth Williams.
Weekend Spotlight: School Adopted
Elizabeth Williams
