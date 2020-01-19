A premium all-inclusive fete that was last held in 2014 has been given new life in 2020. And One fete was a show of one love between two major Soca artistes who just a year ago were not showing much love for each other at all Juhel Browne and cameraman Brandon Benoit bring you tonight's weekend spotlight.
Weekend Spotlight: One Fete Returns
Juhel Browne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A premium all-inclusive fete that was last held in 2014 has been given new life in 2020.
QPCC is currently taking on Powergen in the final of the UWI T20 tournament. This is after Powergen cruised to a seven wicket win against Merry Boys yesterday.
Drivers in and around Port of Spain may have noticed the absence of wreckers in and around the Capital City and many have been parking indiscriminately for the last few months but with the Carnival Season upon us and that will soon change.
Some PNM members who wished to vote today were unable to, as they were told their names were not on the list, there was no electoral ink at some polling stations and it's alleged some candidates were telling voters at polling stations who to vote for.
Dr Rudradeva Sharma who was killed in an accident following his abduction last week, was today laid to rest.
Commander Garvin Heerah , former head of the National Operations Centre gave his two cents on crime and criminal activity saying there is still much to be done to curb the scourge of crime in Trinidad and Tobago.