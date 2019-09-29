In tonight's Weekend Spotlight, we check out the Down Syndrome Family Network's Buddy Walk.

The event took place, this morning, and aims to raise awareness about the potential of persons with down syndrome.

Reporter Joshua Seemungal has more.

