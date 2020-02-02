Weekend Spotlight: Dance A Way Of Life

The United National Congress' nominations are open for the upcoming General Elections. The party's political leader, while giving details on the process, also leveled corruption allegations at+ the People's National Movement .
There's a new Prisons Commissioner on the job. Dennis Pulchan has officially taken up the post of Acting Prisons Commissioner, as former Acting Commissioner Dane Clarke has proceeded on pre-retirement leave.
The Movement for Social Justice is calling on the government to make public the arrangements between the National Gas Company and Yara Trinidad. The OWTU blamed the closure of an amonia plant late last year on a badly negotiated deal by NGC and upstream producers.