There is a new Carib Queen! 63-year old Nona Aquan was crowned during a traditional ceremony, on Saturday, at the Carib Centre in Arima. It was an atmosphere of smiles, tears and prayers. Alicia Boucher has the details in Tonight's Weekend Spotlight.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

200 SEA Students Honored

200 SEA Students Honored

The top performers in this year's Secondary Entrance Assessment Exam are learning that they are not out of the spotlight just yet. 