Former Fatima College coach Wayne Sheppard is preparing for his second match in charge of second division team Inter Taoyuan. He is coming off a 7-1 win on debut against Tong Jie FC. Sheppard who is also the Vice President of the Unified Football Coaches of Trinidad and Tobago says it's been an experience which requires him to think on his feet.

