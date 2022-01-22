WATSON VACCINATED

Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke has been vaccinated. Also his wife and children.
Duke posted a video on his Facebook page last night. He was previously a strong critic against the covid19 vaccine. More from Elizabeth Williams.
The Open Bible Churches are making their position clear that they are in support of vaccination.
