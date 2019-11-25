Watson Duke says being Chief Secretary doesn't interest him. He wants to meet Dr. Rowley in the Parliament. Duke, was voted leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots on Sunday. He ran unopposed in the PDP's internal elections. Elizabeth Williams has this report.
Watson Remains Leader
Elizabeth Williams
