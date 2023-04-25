PDP leader Watson Duke, in a video posted to his Facebook page stated, 'Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and his gang have hijacked the Tobago House of Assembly and the Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is too weak to rule on this'. Elizabeth Williams has been following the developments in Tobago.

PENAL TRIPLE MURDER

