PDP leader Watson Duke has described the new political party to be formed by THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and his team on Tuesday, as nothing short of fraud. Mr. Duke spoke on the matter during an interview with the Tobago Updates morning show. More from Elizabeth Williams.
WATSON ON FARLEY PARTY
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Government has extended the timeframe for proclamation of the Children's Community Residence…
Engineer and businesswoman Diane George has established Tobago's first department store, fou…
The State is hoping to change the dynamics of the St. Jude's Home for Girls in the future.
The tragedy of eight year old Zeya Morris and her mom, Kemba, trapped in the kitchen of thei…
The Supermarkets Association says it and other stakeholders are doing what they can to limit…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- CPL Coverage Returns to TV6
- RIGHT PLACE, WRONG TIME
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 03rd April 2023
- MOTHER & CHILD DIE IN FIRE IN SIPARIA
- Morning Edition: 3rd April 2023
- TTFS HAS CHALLENGES WITH FIRE APPLIANCES
- ALL PRISON OFFICERS UNDER THREAT SAYS POA PRES.
- PIGEON CLUB
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 31st March 2023
- WATSON ON FARLEY PARTY