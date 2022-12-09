THA Assemblyman and former PDP member, Ian Pollard claims he was approached by PDP leader Watson Duke, in a plot to remove Chief Secretary Farley Augustine from his position. Pollard who is also the Settlements Secretary spoke on the Full Disclosure with the Executive, on the Tobago Updates program, on Thursday. More from Elizabeth Williams.
Watson In Plot Against Farley?
Elizabeth Williams
