A walkout of the Assembly Legislature by THA Assemblyman Watson Duke on Thursday over not being allocated enough time to ask his questions. Presiding Officer Abby Taylor wasted no time in setting the record straight. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
Watson Duke Walks Out
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Public Utilities Minister says the government's ultimate goal is for power in this count…
A walkout of the Assembly Legislature by THA Assemblyman Watson Duke on Thursday over not be…
Over 200 hundred T&TEC employees who have been working in a temporary arrangement are no…
Tis the season for giving... And local football legend Ron La Forest has decided give back t…
Connectivity is scheduled to be restored to Manzanilla and Mayaro before the end of the year…
WASA bills dating back to six years have not been paid for residents of the Adventure Housin…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Christmas Spirit Low In POS
- Finding Pat: A Firsthand Rescue Account
- Man Looking For Missing Jamaican Wife
- Solar Panel At Home For Power Policy Soon?
- Morning Edition:23rd December 2022
- Privy Council Dismisses WASA Appeal
- Griffith: It's All Lies
- Morning Edition:19th December 2022
- Watson Duke Walks Out
- Dylan Carter Sport Personality