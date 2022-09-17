PDP leader Watson Duke calls out the THA again, but this time on the regional front, during a four day visit to St. Lucia.

Speaking with DBS-Tv St Lucia, he also made known his aspirations to be Prime Minister. More from Elizabeth Williams.

