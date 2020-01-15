Watson Duke Minority Political Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots in a Media Conference lashed out at the PNM on their bad governance, targeting the Attorney General who he says is targeting him due to bad mind and spite. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
Watson Duke: Leave Me Alone!
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
