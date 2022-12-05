Tuesday would have marked the one year anniversary of the Progressive Democratic Patriots in office in the Tobago House of Assembly. Elizabeth Williams did a sit down interview with the PDP leader Watson Duke on Friday reviewing the past year....of course not knowing that by today the entire THA executive would have left the PDP. However Duke, does speak about his disappointment with Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and his administration, and describes him as an armchair politician.
Watson Duke Interview Part 1
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Tobago deserves a fresh mandate. Call Tobago House of Assembly elections now. This from PMM …
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley retained his post as political leader of the PNM in a landsli…
Farley and Friends have ambushed the people of Tobago. This from PDP leader Watson Duke, who…
THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and all members of his Administration, have resigned fr…
Minister of Planning Penelope Beckles is looking forward to the implementation of the Loss a…