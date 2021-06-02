Watson Duke Call Not New

The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke's calls for working persons, inclusive of politicians to donate ten thousand dollars monthly, to help citizens fight hunger and starvation in the country is nothing new. This from THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis, when questioned by the media as to what the present THA is doing.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke's calls for working persons, inclusive of politicians to donate ten thousand dollars monthly, to help citizens...
Did a shipment of vaccines enter this country through unofficial, non-governmental arrangements?
T&T sprinter Richard Thompson will get his wish to represent T&T in the 4x100 relays at the 2021 Olympics!
With increased restrictions and joblessness persisting for well over a year, groups have had to create new ways to help vulnerable families.
The Prime Minister says that Corpus Christi, also known as the "Day of Wreaths", is set aside on the Christian calendar to honour the Holy Eucharist which was observed at the last supper before Christ was crucified.
There has been a shift in COVID-19 deaths linked to certain types of comorbidities and health officials believe this could be the result of vaccination.