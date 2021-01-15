The UNC condemns Tracy Davidson-Celestine's bringing the party on her campaign platform to try to sully the UNC's name. The UNC is calling on Mrs. Davidson-Celestine to explain the open and naked corruption in Tobago under her watch and address the fact that the PNM-controlled THA has received billions in funding and provided no accountability for squandering it. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

Denise Violated The PNM Constitution

The decision of Dr. Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus to contest the THA elections against a PNM's candidate, is one of the most serious violations of the party's constitution. This from Chairman of the Pnm Tobago Council Stanford Callender.