PDP leader Watson Duke is complaining of a significant neglect of duty by the Tobago House of Assembly, who he says have turned away from the needs of Tobagonians and instead, engaged in disputes with various authorities.
WATSON CALLS OUT THA ON CRIME
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A 41-year-old man suspected of being a known marijuana planter was shot dead last night at h…
Finally a tick in the Win category, as the Trinbago Knight Riders earned their first victory…
In this episode of Morning Edition, we are speaking with Nwannia Sorzano, the President Gene…
PDP leader Watson Duke is complaining of a significant neglect of duty by the Tobago House of Assembly, who he says have turned away from the needs of Tobagonians and instead, engaged in disputes with various authorities.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- MAN SHOT DEAD IN CAURA
- TRIBUTES POUR IN FOR DENYSE PLUMMER
- Morning Edition: 28th August 2023
- COPS SEIZE ASSAULT RIFLES, ARMY UNIFORMS
- ECCE TEACHERS WERE EXPECTED TO CLEAN?
- 73,900 ILLICIT CIGARETTES SEIZED
- Bowl Them Out: 28th August 2023
- WATSON CALLS OUT THA ON CRIME
- DEYALSINGH: NO RISE IS COVID CASES
- PHARMACIST NOT HAPPY WITH SEARCH EXERCISE