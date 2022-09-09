The role and function of PDP leader and Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke, is at this time under review by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. This after Mr. Duke called out the THA, in a video posted on Facebook, about their lack of response to rescue the Roxborough Folk Performers in New York.
WATSON CALLS OUT THA, FARLEY RESPONDS
Elizabeth Williams
