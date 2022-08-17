Some residents in east Trinidad say they have been without potable water for a long as a year in some instances, and despite their pleas to have the situation addressed, they continue to have no water running through their taps. TV6 paid them a visit on Tuesday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CBU AWARDS

CBU AWARDS

"It was an opportunity to celebrate excellence produced in challenging circumstances," said …

PRESIDENT ALI ARRIVES

PRESIDENT ALI ARRIVES

President of Guyana Irfan Ali arrives in Trinidad and Tobago for a 5 day state visit. High o…