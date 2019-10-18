Conserve water, practise water conservation as dams are still not up to acceptable levels. We've all heard these words of advice from WASA this year in order to deal with the water shortage the country is facing, for one resident of Agostini Street in Port of Spain, she's been conserving by force for nearly two years as she hasn't seen more than a few drops in her taps during that time. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
Water Trickles for WASA Customer
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
