Conserve water, practise water conservation as dams are still not up to acceptable levels. We've all heard these words of advice from WASA this year in order to deal with the water shortage the country is facing, for one resident of Agostini Street in Port of Spain, she's been conserving by force for nearly two years as she hasn't seen more than a few drops in her taps during that time. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Danny Morrison on Test Cricket

Danny Morrison on Test Cricket

If that phrase sounds familiar, you're one of may T20 fans who know the chirpy and bubbly cricket television commentator Danny Morrison.

National Security Helicopters to Be Used In Guyana?

National Security Helicopters to Be Used In Guyana?

Some two years and four months after Prime Minister Rowley announced in June, 2017, that this country cannot afford to pay $200 million to a foreign contractor to maintain four Augusta Westland 139 helicopters, they remain grounded.