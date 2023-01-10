Through its Community Water Improvement Programme, the Ministry of Public Utilities is set to bring a reliable water supply to over 20 more communities by mid-year, however despite its best efforts Minister Marvin Gonzales warns that Arima's water supply and the entire East stretch, is in jeopardy, not just because of weather threats, but notably, illegal quarrying. Rynessa Cutting has more.
WATER SUPPLY IN ARIMA, THE EAST, IN JEOPARDY
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Former Energy Minister Kevin Ramnarine says Trinidad and Tobago needs investment but there i…
On Tuesday, members of the public got another chance to voice questions and comments about t…
The top brass of Heritage Petroleum Company Limited led by its chairman Michael Quamina, met…
The First Peoples community now has a pipe-borne water supply and electricity at their Recre…
Through its Community Water Improvement Programme, the Ministry of Public Utilities is set t…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- UNC RESPONDS TO PM ON KANGALOO
- RIC TO HOLD T&TEC TO ACCOUNT
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 10th January 2023
- ENERGY : STRIKING A BALANCE
- PARIA OBJECTS TO FAMILY WITNESSES
- Morning Edition:10th January 2023
- PUBLIC SOUNDS OF ON NEW FORENSIC LAB PLANS
- NALINEE SEELAL DIES AT 53
- GOV'T MONITORING FUEL PRICES IN 2023
- WATER SUPPLY IN ARIMA, THE EAST, IN JEOPARDY