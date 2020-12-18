Expect the contamination levels in waterways to rise. That's the warning from the Ministry of Planning which says, it is looking to develop a financial investment plan which would assist in the rollout of measures to alleviate the problem. Alicia Boucher has the details from the Joint Select Committee on Land and Physical Infrastructure, where that and other issues were discussed pertaining to water security in the country.
Water Security In T&T
- Alicia Boucher
-
- Updated
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Have you been receiving messages via Whatsapp, Facebook or Twitter telling you of all the reasons ...
Have you been receiving messages via Whatsapp, Facebook or Twitter telling you of all the reasons...
A soldier was detained by the Regiment after he fired off his service weapon into the air at the Regiment's military installation at Long Circular in St James.
An environmental activist and a marijuana advocate joined forces, today.
Workers at the Teak and Samaan oil installations are now fearful for their lives as they say one of their colleagues has contracted COVID 19...
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Tentative Date For TT Border Reopening: Dec 21st
- Six Venezuelans detained by TTPS, will be repatriated
- Morning Edition: 18th December, 2020
- Eye On Collared Peccary
- Migrant Registration Cards To Be Extended
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 17th December 2020
- Chaguanas Chamber Launches Nearby Store App
- 149 employees to exit bpTT in 2021
- Know Your Rights As Consumers
- Crime Wrap