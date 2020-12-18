Expect the contamination levels in waterways to rise. That's the warning from the Ministry of Planning which says, it is looking to develop a financial investment plan which would assist in the rollout of measures to alleviate the problem. Alicia Boucher has the details from the Joint Select Committee on Land and Physical Infrastructure, where that and other issues were discussed pertaining to water security in the country.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

It's now time to take a look at the crime stories occuring over the past 24 hours.