More than 75% of WASA's customers in the North should have had their supply returned, according to the Authority's CEO. Meantime work is underway to replace the main altogether, to minimise the risk of such an event recurring. Rynessa Cutting has more.
WATER RETURNED TO 75% OF WASA NORTH CUSTOMERS
Rynessa Cutting
With the country's murder toll now over the 300th mark, crime expert Garvin Heerah believes …
In this episode of Morning Edition, joining us is Strategic Security Consultant and Regional…
Attorney Criston J. Williams is calling on Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, to state whether T&T intends to withdraw from the 1951 Refugee Convention. The call comes as an estimated 200 migrants were detained this morning during a police exercise in St James, mere days after a High Court judge ruled that asylum seekers can be deported.
The Trinidad and Tobago Cyber Security Incident Response Team, TT-CSIRT, is warning of an increase in cyber attacks in T&T. In a public advisory issued on Sunday, the National Security unit urged all organizations, to take the necessary precautions to mitigate against rising ransomware attacks in Trinidad and Tobago.
Meantime, the Opposition is calling on the government to reconvene Parliament as soon as possible, so that the House can debate an Order recently signed off on by the Minister of Finance. Opposition MP Saddam Hosein says the Order is illegal, and as such, the State should immediately cease payment for goods and services, procured for the recently-concluded CARICOM Heads of Government meeting.
CARICOM commemorated 50 years as a community, right here in T&T
Just under 60% of SEA students passed the exam
And... a burst WASA main left hundreds of thousands without water for days
