More than 75% of WASA's customers in the North should have had their supply returned, according to the Authority's CEO. Meantime work is underway to replace the main altogether, to minimise the risk of such an event recurring. Rynessa Cutting has more.
WATER RETURNED TO 75%25 OF WASA NORTH CUSTOMERS
Rynessa Cutting
