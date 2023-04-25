There's been a lot of buzz lately about challenges facing water production and the communities that are impacted. We begin our Water Resources series with a look at what's happening at the country's desalination plant. Producer Achsah Gulston and Camera Operator Brandon Benoit bring you this story.

