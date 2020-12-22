A million-dollar announcement from the Ministry of Rural Development. Municipal Corporations are getting to use money from their unspent balances, to tackle water shortages in different parts of the country. One Opposition MP welcomes the announcement, but still wants to see a long term fix.

Christmas Safety Tips

The TTPS is reminding the public not to forget safety this Christmas with all the cheer in the air... 

Sales Down In Tobago

In Tobago the consumer spend is not like last year, despite some groceries and other shopping venues being busy.