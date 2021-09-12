Water Problems In Rock City

Residents of Rock City in Laventille say they are frustrated because of serious water problems as a result of works which were started to resolve a landslip in the area. Apart from the inconvenience, there are health ramifications.. in light of the pandemic. Camerawoman Kerry Patrick visited the area.. and Alicia Boucher files this report.

EBC Draft 15 Seats Revealed

The draft report from the Elections and Boundaries Commission on the electoral districts in Tobago was laid in Parliament on Friday.

