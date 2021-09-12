Residents of Rock City in Laventille say they are frustrated because of serious water problems as a result of works which were started to resolve a landslip in the area. Apart from the inconvenience, there are health ramifications.. in light of the pandemic. Camerawoman Kerry Patrick visited the area.. and Alicia Boucher files this report.
Water Problems In Rock City
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The draft report from the Elections and Boundaries Commission on the electoral districts in Tobago was laid in Parliament on Friday.
Residents of Rock City in Laventille say they are frustrated because of serious water problems as a result of works which were started to resolve a landslip in the area.
If you do not get your child vaccinated soon, you'll have to wait until the country acquires…
Over 9,000 people have received the one shot Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as part of…
Support is coming in for West Indies batsman Chris Gayle after he was selected in a 15-man s…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 10th September 2021
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 08th September 2021
- Beyond The Tape Thursday 9th September 2021
- EBC Draft 15 Seats Revealed
- Water Problems In Rock City
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 6th September 2021
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 07th September 2021
- Pan Trinbago Partners On Vaccination Drive
- BOOMBIE KILLED; JOHN JON MURDER; POLICE KILLING
- Call To Save St Augustine Nurseries