For the first time, people living in Paramin and environs can now enjoy a pipe-borne water supply. Public Utilities Minister, Marvin Gonzales, who himself hails from Paramin, noted that he grew up transporting water on a donkey but today, over four thousand residents need only to turn on their taps. Rynessa Cutting has more on the commissioning of the Paramin Water Supply Project.

