Water for all in 2022 could be a real possibility, that's if WASA's restructuring process gets underway by the end of this year, as stated by the Minister of Public Utilities. Minister Gonzales joined us on TV6's Morning Edition, where he gave some more insight into the plan and the projected timeline for initiation. Rynessa Cutting has more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SOE Til November

SOE Til November

A simple Majority is all that is required to extend the state of Emergency by three months. …

Motul Monster Feature

Motul Monster Feature

While it was a tough Great Race for many, the members of Motul Monster can boast about a smo…