Daily-paid WASA workers took to the pavement outside the St. Joseph compound in their numbers this morning, protesting management's decision not to pay them an early sick-leave bonus, owed to them for not taking more than two of their allocated 14 sick days. Contacted for comment Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said he could not say if and when the bonuses would be paid - but he said what is certain is that all claims for payment must be properly supported.. Rynessa Cutting has this report.

