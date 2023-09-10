A disgusted Minister of Public Utilities.. has instructed the Water and Sewerage Authority.. to remove some of its management staff.. who were involved in the first phase of the delayed Guapo/Cap-de-Ville pipeline project. He told the media today.. he does not want them involved in the next phase of the project..

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MEDIA IN FOCUS AT PRATT SYMPOSIUM

MEDIA IN FOCUS AT PRATT SYMPOSIUM

Media, their role and responsibilities featured prominently when the Public Relations Association of Trinidad and Tobago hosted a symposium on Wednesday at the Trinidad Hilton.