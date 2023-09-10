A disgusted Minister of Public Utilities.. has instructed the Water and Sewerage Authority.. to remove some of its management staff.. who were involved in the first phase of the delayed Guapo/Cap-de-Ville pipeline project. He told the media today.. he does not want them involved in the next phase of the project..
