WASA should have a new Executive in place by the end of April, and the decisions concerning the bargaining units will follow thereafter. This confirmation from Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, who says the plans for restructuring are moving apace. 

RIC Diego Martin Consultation

Members of the public continue to have their say about the proposed electricity rate increase.

There was a public consultation event, hosted by the Regulated Industries Commission, in Diego Martin, on Wednesday night.

5TH High Level On Land Management

The Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management, PISLM... has been around for two decades and is the Caribbean's response to combat land degradation in Caribbean Small Island Developing States.

Gov’t Supports DPP Says PM

The Prime Minister says that the Government has no problem with the Director of Public Prosecutions performing his functions....as he dismissed claims by the Opposition that he is at war with the DPP.

THA Sitting Collapses

A surprise cancellation of the Tobago House of Assembly plenary sitting in Tobago, as the Clerk of the House did not show up for work. But not only did she not show up for work, according to Deputy Presiding officer of the House, Joel Sampson, no explanation was given to the Assembly Legislature of her absence.

TT Premier League Wrap

But Central FC are sitting pretty atop the TT Premier League after three match weeks have been completed...

The Sharks were aggressive as they secured the most one sided result of the round with a 3-0 win over Cunupia FC..