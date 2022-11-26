People in various parts of the country are without a pipeborne water supply
It comes as a result of several of WASA's Water Treatment Plants being affected by the inclement weather.
Alicia Boucher has the details.
People in various parts of the country are without a pipeborne water supply
It comes as a result of several of WASA's Water Treatment Plants being affected by the inclement weather.
Alicia Boucher has the details.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Citizens are being urged to hope for the best, but prepare for the worst , and to expect flo…
People in various parts of the country are without a pipeborne water supply
On Saturday several councillors from their respective Regional Corporations were out on the …
Tobago also was impacted by the adverse weather, as TEMA Director Allan Stewart told TV6 New…
Former West Indies cricketer Deandra Dottin was player of the match as Adelaide Strikers won…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription