The Water and Sewage Authority says an improved water supply is coming for those served by the Freeport Water Treatment plant while Desalcott says, the increased presence of algae has seriously impacted their production. The details were revealed during a joint media conference hosted by the Ministry of Public Utilities, here's more.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CAL NEEDS TO DO BETTER

CAL NEEDS TO DO BETTER

Caribbean Airlines has revealed... thousands of Unused seats on the air-bridge between... Tr…