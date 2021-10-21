WASA BOOSTER STATION OPENS IN CHAMPS FLEURS Oct 21, 2021 Oct 21, 2021 Updated 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Relief in the pipelines for thousands of residents in Champs Fleurs and environs. As the Water and Sewerage Authority has commissioned the Lower Mendez Booster Station. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Yasin Abu Bakr is dead at age 80 Former insurrectionist and leader of the 1990 attempted coup Imam Yasin Abu Bakr is dead. FAZEER SCEPTICAL ABOUT WI CHANCES With two days to the opening T20 World Cup clash between defending champs West Indies and England, international cricket commentator Fazeer Mohammed is concerned about the chances of the men in maroon. KAMLA: DEMOCRACY DEAD Opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar declared democracy to be dead in T&T. She launches an October revolution, promising to keep this issue alive. PAUL FINISHES 4TH Well T&T Cyclist Nicholas Paul was kept just out of the medals in his opening race at the Cycling World Championships. He registered a 4th place finish on Thursday competing in the Keirin. MEDICAL ASSOC. ON COVID & THE FLU The actual COVID-19 death toll is probably lower than is being stated.With that said, there is an added concern about the influenza virus.The Medical Association believes if people stick to the COVID-19 regulations, it would assist in preventing the spread of the flu. PDP SIGNS CONTRACT PDP candidates signed a social contract on Wednesday night binding them to guiding principles of the party. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesYasin Abu Bakr is dead at age 80Beyond The Tape: Thursday 21st October 2021KAMLA: DEMOCRACY DEADPHYSICAL SCHOOL AND PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITYMEDICAL ASSOC. ON COVID & THE FLUKamla calls out Independent Senator Charisse SeepersadMohammed and Maraj on Electoral College vote to impeach the PresidentPDP SIGNS CONTRACTPM RESPONDSBeyond The Tape : Thursday 20th October 2021