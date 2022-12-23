WASA Bills Not Paid

WASA bills dating back to six years have not been paid for residents of the Adventure Housing Project. This, from one resident who spoke during the recently held THA district Town Hall meeting at the Bethesda Multi-purpose Facility. Chief Secretary Farley Augustine expressed alarm at the revelation. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

