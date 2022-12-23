WASA bills dating back to six years have not been paid for residents of the Adventure Housing Project. This, from one resident who spoke during the recently held THA district Town Hall meeting at the Bethesda Multi-purpose Facility. Chief Secretary Farley Augustine expressed alarm at the revelation. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
WASA Bills Not Paid
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A walkout of the Assembly Legislature by THA Assemblyman Watson Duke on Thursday over not be…
The Public Utilities Minister says the government's ultimate goal is for power in this count…
Over 200 hundred T&TEC employees who have been working in a temporary arrangement are no…
Tis the season for giving... And local football legend Ron La Forest has decided give back t…
Connectivity is scheduled to be restored to Manzanilla and Mayaro before the end of the year…
WASA bills dating back to six years have not been paid for residents of the Adventure Housin…