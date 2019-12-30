WASA is warning people to beware of fraudsters. WASA says some people are going around, PRETENDING to represent WASA and, they're approaching vendors and contractors, with bogus WASA cheques to pay for goods and services.
If you encounter any of these fraudsters, WASA wants you to report it to the Police Fraud Squad Division.
WASA says all cheques for payment by WASA, must be collected at the cheque payments or pay-master department, at WASA's Head Office, in St. Joseph.
Officials say, WASA does not deliver cheques to vendors or contractors.
And, to get payment for good and services, they have to show proper authorization and identification at WASA's cheque payments or pay-master department.