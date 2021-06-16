Pepper spray is intended for self defence purposes only under the legislation which governs it. As government moves ahead to get the Firearms (Amendment) Bill 2021 fully passed and proclaimed, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi is issuing a warning that anyone found using pepper spray to commit crime would feel the brunt of the law. Alicia Boucher has the details.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is tonight calling on Tobagonians to trust the process towards giving Tobago its autonomy.