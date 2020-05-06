Former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner has thrashed the idea of a CONCACAF orchestrated Caribbean Pro League. It was only last week that CONCACAF appointed a working group to investigate the possibility of having such an initiative. Contacted on the matter, Warner slammed the idea by saying it failed in the past and it will likely fail again.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Former FIFA Vice President Jack Warner has thrashed the idea of a CONCACAF orchestrated Caribbean Pro League.
Police officers in Sangre Grande received two separate donations meant to help them safe as they serve on the frontline in the war on COVID 19.
He's not getting carried away, but instead taking it in his stride.
Officers from across Area-East of the southern division police service came together and sponsored 50 charity hampers for needy families in their communities.
We focus on local team Challengers Volleyball Club, that plays in domestic competition.
Clinical therapist and traumatologist Hanif Benjamin underscored that individuals need to take deliberate action...